Titans' Brian Callahan Ripped in NFL HC Ranking
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan notched a mere three wins on his resume in his first season at the helm in Nashville.
It certainly wasn't a strong showing, but Callahan hopes he can improve in his second season.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin ranked all 25 returning head coaches, and Callahan came in at No. 24.
"Brian Callahan’s first season as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach ended with an uninspiring 3-14 record. Coming from the Zac Taylor coaching tree, where he served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator, Callahan was hired for his bright offensive mind. However, he inherited a Titans roster devoid of elite talent," Austin wrote.
"With Mason Rudolph and Will Levis at quarterback, the expectations were low, and even those were barely met last season. Callahan’s coaching debut was reasonably uneventful, which raises even more questions."
"Help could be on the way, though, as Tennessee landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which the front office used on Cam Ward. Now, the Titans have their potential franchise quarterback in place, which could offer some stability for Callahan heading into Year 2."
"This season will be far more telling as to what kind of head coach Callahan is. While his seat isn’t hot yet, you can never get too comfortable in the NFL."
The only head coach to rank below Callahan was Brian Daboll of the New York Giants. The seven new head coaches (Ben Johnson, Brian Schottenheimer, Liam Coen, Pete Carroll, Mike Vrabel, Kellen Moore and Aaron Glenn) were not included in the list.
Callahan must prove himself quickly in his second season, because the Titans could get impatient.
A rough start to the 2025 campaign could spark the end of Callahan's run in Nashville.
