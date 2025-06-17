Cam Ward Making Strong Case For Titans Starting Job
The Tennessee Titans knew they were taking a risk when they selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
It's too early to tell whether the Titans made the right decision or not since the team has yet to play a game with Ward under center, but early returns in practice have been promising.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt believes Ward is doing what he can to earn the starting job this offseason.
"So far, I've liked everything I've seen from the rookie quarterback, from his play to his maturity to his leadership," Wyatt wrote.
"Has he been perfect? No – he threw three interceptions in the five open practices, and he occasionally drops in a few f-bombs in interviews (he won't offend me). But Ward has been consistently good. I charted every one of his throws in those practices and he went 65-of-96 (67.7%) in the 7-on-7 and team drills combined, and looks to be on a track to start in Week 1."
Ward has made it no secret that he wants to be the Titans starting quarterback and face of the franchise. He has put in the work necessary to be the team's starter in the fall, acting as though he's an undrafted player fighting for his spot on the roster as opposed to the No. 1 overall pick.
Minicamp showed a sign that Ward is now very comfortable with the Titans and where he's at for the offseason. He seems calm and loose, which is how he played in college.
Ward's comfort within the system at this point in the offseason is a strong and encouraging sign, and that should put the Titans in position to be successful when the season officially arrives.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!