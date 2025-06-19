Titans Facing Must-Solve Situation With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a season in which they were the worst team in the league with a 3-14 record.
The Titans have made changes in hopes of preventing that from happening again this season, but it remains to be seen whether the team has figured out the reason behind last year's problems. They drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick to replace Will Levis at quarterback, but that doesn't mean Tennessee's problems were automatically linked to the signal caller.
Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab thinks the Titans could be in trouble if they didn't identify the right issues.
"It would be rough to figure out shortly into Cam Ward's career that maybe the 2024 Titans record wasn't all Will Levis' fault," Schwab wrote.
"Ward should be a good player for the Titans, though that's impossible to know yet. The job gets a lot tougher if the offensive line isn't great, a thin skill position group doesn't help and the coaching staff proves to be inept. Wasting a year of Ward wouldn't be fun, though then Tennessee would pick early again in the 2026 NFL Draft."
Levis was certainly part of the reason why the Titans struggled last season, but he was far from the only problem. The team had a coaching staff that found it difficult to find a rhythm and an offensive line that couldn't protect the quarterback.
The offensive line and quarterback have been changed, and the Titans hope that can help alleviate some of the problems plaguing the team, but it may not be enough.
Brian Callahan and the coaching staff also needs to make some small adjustments as the Titans look to get out of the basement in the AFC South standings for the upcoming season.
