Titans' Cam Ward Could Breakout Like Jayden Daniels
The Tennessee Titans can only go up after finishing 3-14 last season and earning the No. 1 overall pick.
With the top selection, the Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and they hope he can have a meteoric rise like Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels had.
NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt is predicting the Titans could be off to a hot start in the upcoming season thanks to a strong Ward showing early in the season.
"I can't wait until the Titans come out at - oh my God, they're 3-1. Cam Ward looks great," Brandt said h/t A to Z Sports writer Craig Smith.
"Cam Ward is doing Jayden (Daniels) type things from last year and everyone comes storming to the forefront, 'oh this kid's great'. BS. You weren't talking squad about Cam Ward in April, in June. You Johnny and Jill come latelies. Get the hell off the train.
"Cam Ward could engineer a Super Bowl-winning drive, and mass media will be talking about what Shedeur Sanders is actually driving on Instagram, what car he is in. Doesn't matter what he's going to do. If the Titans get to the Super Bowl with Cam Ward, it will be the first flexed out of primetime. That's where we're going right now with this thing, and I will be here for it."
That's high praise for Ward, but the vision isn't completely jaded. Ward had an excellent showing in offseason work and he has the swagger needed to become a starting quarterback in the NFL.
All of that hype could be for naught if he doesn't execute, but there are high expectations for Ward as he looks to lift the Titans out of their rebuild and back into contention.
