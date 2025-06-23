LSU Prospect Pair Could Intrigue Titans
The Tennessee Titans scouting department should keep an eye on the top prospects heading into the college football season.
The team will need to have a big 2026 draft class, and the defensive front seven players should be of interest for the Titans.
Two players in particular at LSU could be of interest for the Titans: edge rusher Patrick Payton and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.
"After a brilliant 2023 season at Florida State, 6-5, 250-pound Payton entered last season with All-American hype," ESPN analyst Matt Miller wrote.
"But his season mimicked the Seminoles' disappointment as his sack total fell from seven to four. Payton -- whose flashes remind many of Giants edge rusher Brian Burns-- has the potential to get back on track at LSU. If he does, big things are possible."
Payton would fill a massive need for the Titans at edge rusher, and that could help the team significantly as the defense grows. Perkins could also fit as a linebacker next to Cody Barton in the starting lineup for the long run.
"If it feels as if the 6-1 220-pounder has been on these lists for three years, well ... he has," Miller wrote.
"He's a talented dual-threat defender capable of rushing the passer and playing off the ball, but he missed the final nine games of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL. Perkins is one of the most exciting players in the nation when healthy, but size concerns and a lack of a defined role make him a tough eval."
If Perkins can recover from his torn ACL this season at LSU, he could emerge into a top-tier prospect, and he could be a player that catches the eye of the Titans in the pre-draft process eight months from now.
