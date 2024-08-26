Titans Trade QB Malik Willis to Packers
The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye to quarterback Malik Willis.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans have traded Willis to the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick in next year's draft.
By trading Willis, veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph has secured the backup quarterback job behind Will Levis.
Willis, 25, was a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he had a chance to emerge as the next franchise guy for Tennessee. However, he never lived up to those expectations.
After general manager Jon Robinson was fired after his rookie year and coach Mike Vrabel was dismissed after last season, the writing was on the wall for Willis as the team drafted Levis and signed Rudolph in free agency this offseason.
Willis got a chance during training camp to become the No. 2 quarterback behind Levis, but Rudolph's consistency ultimately landed him the gig. The Titans were contemplating keeping Willis as well given his youth and the two years left on his deal, but they were able to find a trading partner in the Packers that will bring him on to be a backup.
Willis' chances to become the backup quarterback took a bit of a dive when he started in the team's second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and he only managed to score one field goal while he was running the offense. Meanwhile, Rudolph led the team to the other 13 points on the board, including the drive where the Titans won the game on a last-second field goal.
Willis threw the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints, and that might have helped his cause in the Packers showing interest in him.
The Titans face Willis and the Packers in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium.
