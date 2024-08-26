Titans LB Suffers ACL Tear
The season is over before it begins for Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, coach Brian Callahan announced that Campbell will miss the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL he suffered in Sunday's season finale against the New Orleans Saints.
Campbell came up looking iffy after a play in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and it turned out that will be the last play of his until 2025 at the earliest.
Injuries are no stranger to Campbell, who was a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve for the entirety of his rookie year and didn't make his debut until 2023. He played in just four games before he was cut and then re-signed with the practice squad. The Titans tried getting him to come back but he suffered an injury that placed him on injured reserve for a second straight season. Now, it's a third consecutive year for Campbell on IR.
Campbell joins fellow linebacker teammate Garret Wallow on injured reserve. Wallow tore his pectoral muscle earlier this month. On top of that, fourth-round rookie Cedric Gray has missed most of training camp with a nerve injury in his shoulder, and he has no timetable for his return.
The Titans desperately needed someone to step up at linebacker following the loss of Azeez Al-Shaair, who signed with the AFC South rival Houston Texans earlier in the offseason.
Campbell was a candidate to replace him, especially after his strong preseason opener when he recorded a sack against the San Francisco 49ers.
But now, it looks like a committee of Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Otis Reese IV and Luke Gifford will take the reins at the linebacker position.
