Titans Urged to Trade CB
The Tennessee Titans shook up the trading landscape on Monday by sending quarterback Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick.
Now, they may look to make another deal with an NFC North team.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggests that the team could trade former first-round cornerback Caleb Farley to the Minnesota Vikings for another seventh-round pick in next year's draft.
"After coming into the league as a high-profile first-round pick three years ago, Caleb Farley hasn't had an opportunity to capitalize on his immense talents due to a litany of injuries. The Tennessee Titans have only been able to put him on the field for 12 games in total and didn't see a minute of action from the corner last year," Kay writes. "Farley does appear to be on the path to getting healthy after a hamstring injury set back his 2024 preseason debut. He participated in the team's preseason finale this past weekend and is hoping to earn a roster spot, but the Titans could ship him out in exchange for a seventh-round pick to make the decision easier."
Farley, 25, has been injured throughout most of his three-year career in the NFL, which led to the Titans declining his fifth-year option, making him a free agent at the end of the season. That could behoove the Titans to move on from him now as opposed to letting him walk in free agency after the season.
When the Titans signed Chidobe Awuzie and traded for L'Jarius Sneed earlier in the offseason, it made Farley's chances of making the roster a little slimmer. Then, Farley suffered a hamstring injury that muddied his outlook even further.
A fresh start for the two sides may be what's best as the Titans look to revamp their secondary and Farley hopes to save his career.
