Titans Named Landing Spot for Former Bengals OL
The Tennessee Titans and the other 31 NFL teams will have to cut their rosters down to 53 players by tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT, which means a lot of roster reshuffling will take place.
The Titans not only have to look at their own roster for who they wish to keep, but they also have to keep an eye on other teams to see if they cut any players that they may want instead.
Bleacher Report suggests that the Titans may want to pick up offensive lineman Jackson Carman, who was cut over the weekend by the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The Titans are still working on rebuilding an offensive line that was among the league's worst units last season. Fortunately, they have a secret weapon in Bill Callahan. He's one of the league's best offensive line coaches and his ability to develop players should help," Bleacher Report writes. "It should also allow the Titans to take a shot on some players with talent who haven't worked out yet. Jackson Carman is a perfect example. The Bengals just waived the former second-round pick, but he's still only 24 years old so there might be some development to come. He should be on the Titans' radar."
It should also be noted that Carman worked for three years with Titans head coach Brian Callahan while he was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, so that familiarity could make this a strong fit as well.
Carman played in all 17 games in his rookie year, and he appeared in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. However, he has only appeared in seven total games since. The last time Carman started came in the 2022 playoffs, where the Bengals lost in the AFC Championship Game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Carman wouldn't be asked to step in right away for the Titans, but he could help the team's depth in the trenches at multiple positions, especially at right tackle, where Nicholas Petit-Frere narrowly won the starting job and right guard, where Dillon Radunz is currently the starter.
