Titans WR Makes Bold Declaration
The Tennessee Titans are heading into their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots desperately needing a win. After last week's blowout loss, they fell to 1-6 on the season.
One of the only bright spots from their 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions last week was the play of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Ridley had gotten off to a slow start to the season, but following the DeAndre Hopkins trade he looked much better in Week 8. He went off for 10 catches for 143 yards, finally showing off the potential and talent he has to be a legitimate No. 1 target for the Titans.
Following his big game and looking ahead to this week's game, Ridley made a very bold statement.
“It’s just about getting better,” Ridley said. I think my preparation all week — I just worked every moment I was here throughout the day. . . . I just worked, and it showed up. I should have all games like that.”
There is no question that he has the talent and ability to play like he did last week all of the time. He has always possesses elite route-running, speed, and hands.
If he can just follow through on that statement and prove that he should be a star each and every week, Tennessee would be in a much better place. They certainly need him to be that kind of threat for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
So far this season as a whole in seven games, Ridley has caught 22 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, those numbers are about to start rising.
Going up against the Patriots offers the Titans a chance at a much-needed win. New England has not been great this season either. This game will also have major implications on the 2025 NFL Draft order.
Both teams are current contenders to end up with the No. 1 overall pick. While they aren't going to "tank," losing is not necessarily the worst thing in the world for either franchise.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Ridley plays following this statement. He's right that he should be a big factor week in and week out. Now, fans will be watching closely to see if he's capable of actually doing it.
