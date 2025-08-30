Titans WR Reveals Mindset After Suspension
At 30-years-old, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley still knows he has plenty left to prove. Led by Cam Ward and HC Brian Callahan, whose job is in jeopardy after the team nearly decided to part ways with him last season, Ridley knows he needs to step up to help improve on the Titans' dismal 2024 record.
After spending the first four years of his career in Atlanta, tragedy struck in 2022 when the Florida native faced a full-season suspension for gambling.
ESPN's Turron Davenport recently had a chance to speak with Ridley about his gambling suspension. With back to back 1,000 yard seasons, it's safe to assume Ridley is getting his career back on track.
"I downloaded the app sitting there not knowing I was breaking a rule or anything," Ridley said. He placed wagers on basketball, college football, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.
Ridley confirmed that those were the only two NFL games he bet on, however, the NFL's gambling policies are strict. No matter if he was aware of them or not, there was no escaping the harsh reality he was about to face.
What went from the WR enjoying time with his brother and friends quickly turned into a lifelong lesson. The Falcons decided it was time to move on from Ridley and traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The suspension gave me time to rest, get physically better, and mentally stronger. After that year, I was ready to come back," Ridley added.
2023 marked the beginning of a career resurgence, of sorts. Ridley has yet to score 10 touchdowns like he did in his rookie season. He's yet to surpass the 1,374 yards he had in 2022.
All things considered, these past two seasons proved exactly why the Titans gave Ridley $92 million. Callahan has a true WR1 to rely on, one that averaged a career high 15.9 yards per reception last season.
Tennessee has found ways to utilize Ridley that no other team considered. He entered the 2024 season with 22 rushing attempts, but left the year with his first rushing touchdown. With eight carries for 55 yards, the Titans are onto something.
There are plenty of gambling instances across every major sports league that get investigated. This situation with Ridley was no different. While people are going to deny him not knowing about the rule, NFL players are human. They make mistakes.
Ridley may have some soreness, but he is patiently awaiting the team's Week 1 matchup in Denver on Sunday, September 7. While the Titans don't play the Falcons, Week 13 is a noteworthy one as the Jaguars come to town.
