Titans' Cam Ward Ready For the Moment
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is less than two weeks away from his official NFL debut.
The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Miami has been patiently waiting for his time in the spotlight, but he got a taste of the action during the preseason, where he flashed potential for the Titans. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded every team's preseason and gave the Titans a "B+."
"It's all about Cam Ward, and the No. 1 overall pick -- who is not nearly getting the same coverage as previous top selections -- looks the part, even if the numbers don't exactly tell the story. He's completed 10 of his 19 throws this preseason for 145 yards, but has thrown zero touchdowns," Sullivan wrote.
"It's worth pointing out that he hasn't thrown an interception either, but we'd like to see a bit more scoring output from the young quarterback. Despite that, Ward has flashed elite arm talent, and it should be noted that top weapons like Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard didn't play in the final two exhibitions. Maybe most noteworthy is that Ward was sacked just once this preseason."
Ward had highs and lows in each of his three preseason appearances, proving that he has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he will undergo the same rookie growing pains that most players go through in their first season.
In the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward went three-and-out on his first drive, but responded on his second possession with a touchdown.
When playing the Atlanta Falcons, Ward completed just 2 of 7 passes, but one of those completions went over 30 yards to fellow rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.
In the final showcase against the Minnesota Vikings, Ward had his best showing yet, finishing a long drive off with a touchdown to close out the preseason.
Ward's preseason is indicative of what the Titans should expect this season: a mix of good and bad. The question the Titans must figure out is how consistent Ward can be. If it's enough to where the Titans can win more games than they did last season, they are taking a step in the right direction as a franchise.
