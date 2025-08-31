Titans QB Among NFL's Most Intriguing
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward enters the 2025 season with the weight of the world on his shoulders. The No. 1 overall pick is the lone starting QB to come out of the 2025 draft class.
With Jaxon Dart backing up Russell Wilson, Tyler Shough backing up Spencer Rattler, and the likes of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders backing up Joe Flacco, Ward doesn't have that veteran presence to rely on.
HC Brian Callahan's job was on the hot seat after a dreadful 2024 season. His first year didn't go according to plan as the team won just three games, earning them the No. 1 pick.
It's safe to say that Ward is one of the least talked about No. 1 overall picks in the last decade. The Titans don't seem to be in a position to win which has put the former Miami Hurricane QB under the radar.
The Athletics' Mike Jones wrote, "The top pick of this year’s draft, Ward hasn’t been surrounded by the same type of hype as other leading quarterbacks in previous years."
"However, he quickly won over teammates and coaches with his competitive fire, professional approach to the game and poise under pressure," he added.
Jones included a brief quote from Callahan, "He's been outstanding. He doesn't get rattled. He fights through."
In a small sample size, Ward threw 19 passes in the team's three preseason games. The Titans went 2-1 as Ward is still awaiting his first NFL touchdown. At the end of the day, it'll be worth the wait even though Tennessee opens their regular season in Denver.
The team's September 7 opener against the Broncos will be no issue for Ward as two of the Titans' three preseason games were on the road. He immediately was thrown into the mix, going 5-8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 67 yards.
One week later, Ward completed just 2 of his 7 passes against the Atlanta Falcons. He finished Week 2 with 42 yards, but likely would have had his first touchdown if it weren't for a crucial drop from veteran WR Van Jefferson.
Ward's preseason campaign came to an end in front of the Tennessee faithful for the first time. The 24-year-old went 3-4 for 36 yards. It's worth noting that he took his first sack in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Keep in mind, Ward played the final two preseason games without Calvin Ridley. The second-year Titans player is the clear WR1 on this team. Ward doesn't have to endure the toughest schedule in the league as the team set an incredibly low bar for success last season.
