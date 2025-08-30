Titans Give Injury Update on Starting DT
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat took the opportunity in training camp to get a tonsillectomy to take care of some tonsil pain he was experiencing.
Now, Sweat is back trying to get into shape ahead of the start of the regular season.
"He seems good right now," Titans head coach Callahan said of Sweat via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He's been involved in practice all week. … We'll see how next week shakes out for him, but we expect him to be in a pretty good spot. For him, right now it's a conditioning and football shape (thing). He's missed a decent amount of time in there, so it's getting him up to speed with the conditioning and with the pads."
Sweat played next to Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line for all 17 games in his rookie season, where he was able to hold his own, but now he has a chance to breakout in the 2025 campaign.
If Sweat can prove to be a similar player in his second season than he was as a rookie, the Titans should be in great shape. NFL.com writer Kevin Patra thinks Sweat could even make the Pro Bowl if he plays at his best.
"It's impossible to watch the mammoth man (Sweat checks in at 6-foot-4, 366 pounds) and not marvel at his nimble feet," Patra wrote.
"Sweat's ability to move at his size allows him to plug holes when he diagnoses the play. The colossal nose tackle generated 34 run stops and a respectable 10.5 run-stop percentage. Sweat isn't much of a penetrator -- 23 pressures, one sack -- but his ability to slam gaps shut should lead to a trove of tackles in 2025. Jeffery Simmonscan overshadow a lot of teammates, but Sweat still flashed his athletic ability as a rookie. If he builds on that trajectory, he could join his veteran linemate on the Pro Bowl stage."
Sweat is expected to be back for the Titans' Week 1 opener when they visit Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!