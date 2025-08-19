Titans’ Cam Ward Drawing Joe Burrow Comparisons
The Tennessee Titans are hoping Cam Ward can have the same impact as former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who worked with Burrow when he was a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, thinks there are similarities between the two.
“It was interesting having the experience with Joe, because Joe, while he was certainly a prodigy, there were still things he was learning,” Callahan said via Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer.
“But he was similar in that it didn’t take him long to learn it, and he could apply and process it really fast. And Cam is the same way. People ask all the time, the comparison—where they’re most similar is their ability to take the information, understand it, process it and then apply it without having to go through the ringer. They can just do it.”
One of the reasons behind retaining Callahan after a disastrous 3-14 campaign was the possibility of a partnership with Ward. Callahan has worked with some of the best quarterbacks in the league and there's reason to believe Ward can have the kind of career that some of his former prodigies have experienced.
“I’ve been fortunate to be around really, really sharp quarterbacks,” Callahan said via Breer.
“He belongs in the same conversation, in terms of his ability to conceptualize, understand, apply. That’s the key part. There are a lot of guys who can hear you and understand it. His ability to apply it in the moment pretty quickly after he learns it is impressive. And that’s where it’s been cool to have these different experiences with these quarterbacks, and I got them all at different points of their careers, and they all have different bases of knowledge, but they all play the position the way you’re supposed to.”
Callahan has worked with the likes of Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning, so he has the track record to back up his claims.
If Ward can continue evolving in the process and learning from his mistakes, the Titans should be in good hands with him leading the way.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!