Titans’ Cam Ward Named NFL’s Most Valuable Rookie
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into the first season of his NFL career with a lot of pressure on his shoulders.
Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, has the difficult task of taking over a 3-14 team and trying to win as soon as possible. That makes him the league's most valuable rookie to the team's success, according to CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards.
"Tennessee finished last season with the worst record in the NFL. Quarterback injuries and poor decision-making led to that result. History has shown that rookie quarterback play is volatile, but fans have witnessed Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud lead their franchises to a higher ceiling in consecutive seasons," Edwards wrote.
"If Ward's performance leads to even three more victories, then there should be no more impactful rookie in the NFL. The Titans had a league-high 34 turnovers last season, and quarterbacks were directly responsible for 25."
Ward will be given the keys to the offense right away as he takes over for Will Levis, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month.
Other than Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints, Ward is the only Week 1 rookie quarterback starting in the upcoming season, so he is going to be counted on early and often for the Titans.
It's a tough spot to be in for a rookie, but Ward isn't just another rookie. He has five years of experience as a starter in college at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami that has made him well-prepared for what's about to come.
Ward is taking things one day at a time, knowing he won't have all the answers right away. He is eager to learn and is ready for the process that comes with being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
So not only is Ward the most valuable rookie towards any team's success in the league, but he might just be the hungriest as well.
Ward and the Titans are back in action as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game at Nissan Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
