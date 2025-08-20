Anthony Richardson Benching Has Shades of Titans
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the AFC South are reacting to the news of the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson in favor of former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for the upcoming season.
Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has only played in 15 games in his two-year career, but the Colts feel Jones gives them a better chance to win moving forward.
Richardson is the second major quarterback in the 2023 draft class to be demoted, joining Titans draft pick Will Levis, who went No. 33 overall. The Richardson benching is similar to what the Titans have done with Levis.
Simply put, it's a shock to the system to move on from a quarterback just two years after taking him with such a high pick. However, once a rookie enters the NFL, draft position doesn't mean a whole lot.
These players are expected to compete at a high level like their veteran peers and if they can't get the job done, teams will find other people who can do the job. The same can be said for both Richardson and Levis.
Both quarterbacks dealt with injuries, which is part of why each of them now find themselves as backups in the NFL. However, their on-field product wasn't up to snuff either.
Levis struggled to out-perform Mason Rudolph last season, while Richardson has been unable to beat out Jones in training camp this summer.
This isn't to say that these players haven't been given a fair shot either. Levis struggled behind a mediocre offensive line that forced him into some errant throws. Meanwhile, Richardson hasn't had the greatest group of wide receivers to work with.
It's unfortunate to see young, talented players in college football like Richardson and Levis go from heroes to zeroes in the NFL, but the first few years in the league separate the good from the great.
There is time for Richardson and Levis to salvage their careers, but it won't happen until they find themselves with new teams that can give them a fresh start.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!