Titans' Cam Ward Off to Right Start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going through the motions as he learns more about being in the NFL in his first professional offseason.
Ward is establishing himself as the No. 1 signal caller for the offense in hopes of being the starter for the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode thinks Ward is off to a good start so far with the Titans.
"Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is everything the Titans hoped for, off the field. Ward is a natural leader and free-flowing trash talker who earned early respect with a light head butt of defensive star Jeff Simmons — the king of trash talkers — in minicamp," Rexrode wrote.
"Simmons was trying to see if he could throw off the rookie and found, to his satisfaction, that he couldn’t. Ward is gathering teammates for early-morning sessions, getting sent home from the facility by coaches and handling media sessions with aplomb."
"Combine that with his arm talent and the ingredients for excessive preseason optimism are there. None of it means Ward can play the position in the NFL like a top overall pick, but it’s a good start."
In the NFL, franchise quarterbacks need a swagger to carry themselves and play with confidence. Ward has that without a shadow of a doubt.
Sometimes that swagger can turn into cockiness, especially if a player struggles to live up to the hype.
Luckily for the Titans, Ward is walking the walk while he is also talking the talk. If he can continue to do that for the Titans, they should have their franchise quarterback for a very long time.
Ward and the Titans are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, July 22.
