Titans Defender Has Huge Opportunity After Surprising Move
The Tennessee Titans made the rather surprising decision to release cornerback Chidobe Awuzie recently, absorbing a $12.5 million dead cap hit for 2025.
That came one year after the Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract in free agency, but apparently, Tennessee's new regime wants to clean house.
It also may want to provide an opportunity for a rather impressive young Titans defender: Jarvis Brownlee.
Justin Melo of Music City Miracle feels that Tennessee may have had this in mind when it made the decision to cut ties with Awuzie.
"[Denard] Wilson and Brian Callahan didn’t necessarily have a choice but to play Brownlee Jr. last season. Their two massive offseason acquisitions (Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed) were routinely sidelined," Melo wrote. "Now, perhaps with assists from [Mike] Borgonzi and Chad Brinker, the Titans are making the conscious decision to elevate Brownlee into a full-time starting role."
Brownlee played in every game this past season, registering 75 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended. He registered a 59.6 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, which isn't great, but when you watch the tape, you definitely see flashes of potential.
"Brownlee will now be tasked with showcasing sophomore improvement in Wilson’s defense in 2025," Melo added. "The Titans weren’t expecting to rely on him last campaign, but his breakout was useful. Now, the Titans are fully expecting Brownlee to be a high-end starter."
The 23-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Louisville, was selected by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hopefully, Sneed can return healthy this season and demonstrate why Tennessee paid the big bucks for him (while also parting ways with a third-round pick) last year, and Brownlee can join him by elevating his game as the Titans' No. 2 cornerback.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!