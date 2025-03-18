Insider Reveals Titans Internal Feelings on Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have been inching closer and closer to decision-making time for their prized number-one selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, with a favorite for the honors now beginning to emerge from the mix.
As the combine has wrapped up and the bundles of draft information have unraveled in the weeks following, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has started to separate himself from the bunch as the top guy up for grabs –– perhaps being the perfect candidate to take the reigns of the Titans' quarterback situation for the foreseeable future.
He's far from cemented into place as the top guy, and in the weeks ahead of the selections becoming final in late April, there's still a ton of time for the board to pivot into another direction. Yet, in the eyes of many close to the situation, the Miami product is one to keep a keen eye on.
When asking ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, the Titans have looked "comfortable" with the idea of selecting Cam Ward –– seemingly prepared to stick and pick him with the number-one overall pick if it comes down to it.
"From what I've gathered, [Tennessee] seems pretty comfortable with Cam Ward," Fowler said. "Like there's some momentum there with other teams I've talked to league-wide that they feel like they're just going to sit there and take Ward. I know the interviews with Ward have gone well, they feel comfortable with the mistakes he has made on the field, they feel like he's done a good job of explaining those and can be coached, and correct them. And he's got the obvious upside on top of that... You sense a little momentum for the Titans to stay put."
There was extensive chatter in the beginning motions of the offseason to propel the Titans close to a trade with another quarterback-needy team, or even stick-and-pick with another blue-chip guy on the board like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.
Yet, with just a month to go in the process, Ward is gaining traction to be the man for the job.
Combining Ward's appealing arm talent and physical traits to be an aspired franchise quarterback, along with the Titans' need under center following a year led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, the fit makes a ton of sense on paper.
Ward is coming off a nice senior season with the Hurricanes, putting together 4,313 yards on a 67.7% completion rate, along with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 13 games. He's clearly shown enough on tape, as well as in his initial contact with the Titans to earn the first look at being the top guy on the board, looking primed to hold that momentum moving forward.
If an opposing front office gets aggressive in their pursuit of a trade for Ward leading up to the Titans' official selection, a small chance sticks out for Tennessee to go in another route for a trade that simply can't be refused. Still, for such a scenario to transpire feels tough to fall into place with the current landscape.
The Titans will land on their choice at number one once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
