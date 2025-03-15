NFL Draft Expert Makes Big Titans Prediction
The Tennessee Titans are closing in on the time to make their long-awaited decision at the number-one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's been far from a shoo-in with the top selection in this year's class, as the top of the board is largely undecided without a clear-cut number one compared to past drafts.
The Titans have seemingly kept all options open in the beginning stages of the offseason. However, experts are starting to be tilted in one certain direction for how they foresee Tennessee tackling the top of the board.
In the eyes of ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, the Titans could be primed to go with a quarterback at number one overall, with his sights being set on Cam Ward as the man for the job.
"This isn't a lock, but with the No. 1 pick and some clues from their free agency moves, I'm going with the Tennessee Titans [as the most likely to draft a quarterback]. They have been aggressive in fortifying their offensive line... That signals that the team is possibly preparing the foundation for a rookie QB selected at the top of the draft," Reid wrote. "Cam Ward is my top-ranked quarterback in the class. He would provide Tennessee, which currently has Will Levis as the top QB option, with a true playmaker at the position."
Ward could be a strong answer for the Titans quarterback questions that bled into the second half of the 2024 campaign. The Miami product has gained steam on being the top quarterback in the class in recent weeks, and for a Tennessee offense that could use a jolt in playmaking and effectiveness under center, this could be an ideal match when the draft rolls around in late April.
Ward's last season at Miami was impressive, finishing with 3,413 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games.
As a dynamic playmaker with solid size, athleticism and elite arm talent, the 22-year-old could be the spark the Titans need to inch back to being a playoff-level team.
The decision is far from finalized, as pre-draft motions have to continue including interviews, workouts and other scouting processes. Still, keep a keen eye on Ward being the eventual selection for the Titans when they land on the clock on April 24 in Green Bay, WI.
