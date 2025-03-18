Titans Linked to Bengals CB
The Tennessee Titans are in need of adding another cornerback after the team cut Chidobe Awuzie one year into his three-year contract.
The Titans are high on 2024 fifth-round pick Jarvis Brownlee Jr., but the team should still look for some veteran help in free agency.
For The Win writer Cory Woodruff believes that the Titans should look to sign former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, and teammate of Awuzie's, Mike Hilton in free agency.
"The Titans could use an upgrade at the nickel cornerback spot, and Hilton is one of the best in the business. He could follow former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Tennessee," Woodruff writes.
The connection with Callahan prompted the Titans to sign Awuzie, and it didn't work out due to injuries early on in training camp and the regular season.
Perhaps a copy/paste of the transaction with Hilton instead of Awuzie will help the Titans.
Hilton, who just celebrated his 31st birthday, went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jags cut him before the 53-man roster deadline, but he briefly found a home with the New England Patriots shortly after.
The Pats kept him for about a week before cutting him in early September of 2016. He spent most of his first season as a free agent before the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to the practice squad.
Hilton spent the next four seasons with the Steelers, emerging into a key role player for the team's secondary.
In 2021, Hilton signed with the Bengals, where he helped the team reach a Super Bowl in his first season. He was also part of the team when they marched all the way to the AFC Championship to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
Since then, Hilton has played a starting role for the Bengals, but now he is looking for a new home. Maybe the Titans could oblige.
