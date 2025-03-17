Titans Named NFL's Worst Team
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft because they were the worst team in the league during the 2024 season.
Though the Titans and the rest of the league made a lot of changes during the first week of free agency, Tennessee wasn't able to improve very much.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron still believes that the Titans are the worst team in the NFL, placing them at No. 32 in his latest power rankings.
"With the first wave of free agency behind us, the Titans’ draft plans have become clearer — Tennessee will be selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Cam Ward, PFF’s top-ranked quarterback prospect, has plenty of talent, but the roster around him still has glaring weaknesses," Cameron writes.
"Given the team’s significant investment in its defensive front, featuring Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee’s defensive line will need to play a major role if they hope to be competitive in the AFC."
The Titans have a strong defensive line, but they need to focus on other areas in order to improve.
The biggest investment in free agency so far has come with the offensive line, where the team signed Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kevin Zeitler from the Detroit Lions to play left tackle and right guard, respectively.
The Titans have made other signings, including defensive back Xavier Woods from the Carolina Panthers and linebacker Cody Barton from the Denver Broncos, but the team's additions as a whole have been a tad bit underwhelming to say the least.
The Titans are in need of revamping the roster through the draft, and it will likely take a few years of strong rookie classes to turn things around from Mike Borgonzi's front office.
