Titans Rookie Could Earn Major Special Teams Role
The Tennessee Titans have a new special teams unit in place for the upcoming season.
Here's a look at the team's special teams depth chart for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kicker: Joey Slye, Punter: Johnny Hekker, Long Snapper: Morgan Cox
The Titans elected not to bring in any competition for the veteran special teams unit. Slye played with the New England Patriots in 2024 while Hekker was with the Carolina Panthers.
Kick Return: Jha'Quan Jackson, Chimere Dike, TJ Sheffield
Jackson holds a slight lead on the kick return job, but he will have to showcase his best. Dike is pretty much a lock to make the team as a fourth-round rookie and if he does a decent enough job in the role, the Titans could just kill two birds with one stone by making him the return man.
Punt Return: James Proche II, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo
Proche is in a similar boat with Jackson where he may be the team's best option, but if Dike is already making the team as a backup wide receiver, the Titans may also turn to him as a return specialist.
While Dike is listed as the backup for both kickoffs and punts, he might be the favorite to win those jobs out of training camp.
Return specialists are hardly used for specific people anymore. Instead, these jobs go to backups at either the running back, wide receiver or cornerback positions.
Dike was chosen by the Titans with the first pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this spring, so the team will keep him on the roster no matter what. Therefore, he just needs to prove competent in those roles to secure that spot.
Proche or Jackson could have an excellent training camp, snag a backup wide receiver spot and a return role, but Dike has the inside track considering his status as an earlier selection from this year's draft class.
Kickoff between the Titans and Buccaneers is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
