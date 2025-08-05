Should Titans Be Panicking?
The Tennessee Titans have been in training camp for nearly two weeks and it's clear that one unit is further along than the other.
The Titans offense has consistently been the defense's little brother throughout training camp practices so far and it continued in the team's most recent practice.
"It wasn't a pretty day for the offense, and coach Brian Callahan led the group know about it, in so many words, at the end of practice," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote in his most recent report.
"After a pretty nice start in the 7-on-7 red zone period, there just weren't a lot of highlights for the group, especially in the team periods. The defense deserves some credit, of course, but on this day, it was more about what was lacking when the offense had the ball. The offense didn't just hear it from the head coach – they also heard it from defenders, namely Jeffery Simmons and Cody Barton. I heard those guys the most."
The offense is expected to struggle with new members of the offensive line coming in and a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward figuring out how to play at the next level. However, there needs to be some signs of growth soon.
The Titans hoped Ward would be their answer to the offense's struggles, which he may end up becoming. However, he has to figure out what to do through reps in training camp and the preseason.
It's still early to panic about Ward and the Titans offense, but if things continue along the same path, the team could be on a train heading for nowhere very fast.
Ward and the Titans offense will have a chance to prove themselves in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
