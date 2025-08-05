Former Titans GM Admits Major NFL Draft Disaster
It's been five years since the Tennessee Titans selected offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in the first round of the NFL Draft.
It's one of the decisions that Titans general manager Jon Robinson regrets at the end of his tenure with the team.
“I won’t get into all the details on that one. Let’s just say that that was the COVID year, right? And I think that it got shut down on us in mid March, right? And we… it’s not an excuse at the end of the day. It’s my job to pick the right guy," Robinson said on 102.5 The Game h/t A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"And we weren’t able to kind of do a full process. And to liken it to a teeball game, I don’t even know if I hit the tee. Sometimes in a tee ball game, the kids will swing, and then the ball just falls down. I don’t even think I hit the tee on that one.”
The Titans were coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs and had the chance to capitalize on their growth. Instead of taking a cornerback like Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson or running back Jonathan Taylor, the Titans took Wilson.
Robinson equates the Wilson situation to being "catfished" on the internet.
"I guess they have those dating apps now where they have a picture of somebody, and you click on it. I’ve never been on one, I wouldn’t know how to go on one. I don’t want to go on one. I love my wife. But it’s like I picked the dating app and I thought this was showing up, and the person didn’t match the picture. It was kind of like the wrong person showed up," Robinson said.
Wilson played in just four snaps before exiting the NFL, making him one of the worst busts in NFL history.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!