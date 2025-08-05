Titans New LB Wants to Reshape Defense
Among the names added to the fold for the Tennessee Titans this past offseason, one of the more notable names added on the defensive side of the ball was none other than veteran edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, coming aboard after spending his past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Jones enters Tennessee on a one-year, $8.5 million deal after being waived by the Seahawks earlier this offseason, eyeing his role as another impactful pass rusher on this front seven. He comes off a season in which he started in seven games, posting 28 combined tackles and four sacks on Seattle's defensive front.
Not too bad of a year for the veteran edge rusher, but when asking Jones about some of his aspirations for his first season in Tennessee, it's clear he's hungry for more.
During an interview in training camp with Titans insider Jim Wyatt, Jones broke down one significant goal he's eyeing with his new situation in Tennessee: helping transform the look of this defense.
"You do that by being physical as F," Jones said, per Titans insider Jim Wyatt. "Every day, bringing it, striking, taking off, getting to a guy's chest. Let him know who wants to win. That's what I plan to do every day."
And for Jones, it comes with a little extra motivation, as he comes to Tennessee looking to make a statement to all of the teams out there that he still has a ton of juice left in the tank.
"I am not old, I am 28," Jones continued. "It's not like I am 32, heck, 32 isn't old. I'm not 36 or 37. But I definitely want to prove myself, and I want to remind other teams who didn't want me anymore that I am still a hell of a player."
"I'm seven years in now," he said. "I need to be a tone-setter, I need to be a leader. It's what I want to do, and it's what I want to be – I want to be that guy. I am ready to embrace it. I want to be known as a guy who just do it all, and I want to show I can do anything for this team. I appreciate the Titans for giving this opportunity to make plays in the league, and showcase myself. We are coming out here to get hands on people, and get nasty."
Jones clearly has his sights set on a career year in Tennessee –– which should act as great news for this Titans defense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!