Vikings Sign Former Titans TE
A former member of the Tennessee Titans has found a new home, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"Vikings have signed veteran TE Nick Vannett and waived T Marcellus Johnson," Schefter tweeted.
Vannett, 32, has become a journeyman in the NFL. He spent the 2024 season with the Titans, catching 17 passes for 135 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
The Vikings are the ninth organization Vannett has agreed to play for. If he suits up for them this season, it will mark the eighth franchise he's played for.
Vannett was a calming presence in a crowded Titans tight end room last season that often carried five tight ends. Vannett was often used as the team's blocking tight end, but he was also utilized as a pass-catcher.
Vannett made 10 starts for the Titans last season, proving he can still be a contributor in today's NFL. The Titans will have to find ways to cover for his loss with rookie Gunnar Helm, who was taken in the fourth round out of Texas.
In the meantime, Vannett have a chance to make an impact for the Vikings, who have T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Giovanni Ricci and undrafted free agents Bryson Nesbit and Ben Yurosek.
