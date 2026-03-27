Veteran DT Finding Fresh Start With Titans

The Tennessee Titans' run in free agency throughout Robert Saleh's first offseason as the helm has entirely flipped the team's identity and, with that, the expectations that surround them. Following an abysmal three-win season, to be fair, it isn't like the Titans' standard could get much lower than it was when the campaign ended.

All the same, seeing Saleh and his (mostly new) staff put in the work to overhaul the team to such a serious extent is a good omen for the coach's long-term trajectory in Nashville. On both sides of the ball, Tennessee has invested heavily in talent, playmaking, and depth.

Among those additions is veteran defensive tackle Solomon Thomas who, while not the most electric grab for the team in free agency, may be a valuable personality beyond what he brings to the field. In an interview with Jim Wyatt, Thomas touched on his move to Nashville, as well as what he expects to bring to a franchise that seems to be finally ascending once more.

Impact Beyond the Turf

"Everything I do revolves around this game. So, to be here, and to be going into Year 10, it is a blessing," Thomas started, explaining his position as a seasoned defender in a league often obsessed with chancing younger, high-ceiling prospects.

At one point his long career, from 2022-24, Thomas played under Saleh during their shared time with the New York Jets. "Coach Saleh, his slogan with the Jets was "All Game, No Brakes" and he really does mean that. We practice hard, we play hard," Thomas continued.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (90) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Of his aforementioned veteran status, Thomas assured that he isn't ready to rest in his role, saying, "I am happy to be going into Year 10, but I am also hungry and feel like I have a lot more to prove and I feel like I have a lot more work to do."

More Work to Do

Thomas' ultimate role in Saleh's defense is, of course, still to be determined. Where the seasoned tackler will fit into a system being simultaneously joined by a number of high-profile defensive signees is the most unclear aspect of his move.

What is clear, at least according to the DT himself, is that Thomas wants to be a Titan. After a handful of years without consistent winning or competition, achieving that status not even a full year removed from the previous regime is a miracle within itself.

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