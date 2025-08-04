Titans Connected To Former Packers Edge Rusher
The Tennessee Titans are roughly two weeks into training camp, and we are mere days away from seeing this group take the field for the first time in the preseason when the Titans travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.
As training camp rolls on, though, one thing that remains evident is that the Titans need help on defense - specifically at edge rusher. In a recent report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he notes that a name to watch is former Green Bay Packers star Preston Smith.
"Tennessee is open to adding on defense via free agency," Fowler writes. "Pass rusher and corner would be two spots to watch there. One name to watch: veteran defensive end Preston Smith."
Smith has spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers. His best season came in 2019 when he had 12 sacks. He was drafted by Washington in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, where he made a big impact right away, registering eight sacks in his rookie campaign. He played in all 64 games in his first four years with Washington, totaling 24.5 sacks in that span.
He signed with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2019 season and put up career numbers. From 2019-24 with the Packers, Smith put up 46 sacks and was one of the more underrated edge rushers in the NFL. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the trade deadline last season, and he put up two sacks with the Steelers in the second half of the year.
While nothing is set in stone, the Titans need help at edge rusher and Smith is one of the best names available. Bringing him in for the rest of camp and the preseason couldn't hurt to see what he still has in the tank.
