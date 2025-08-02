All Titans

Titans RB Poised For Breakout Season

The Tennessee Titans can experience a boost from their running game.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears talking during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears talking during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is hoping to have his best season yet in 2025.

The third-year pro out of Tulane has experienced some ups and downs throughout his career so far, but he hopes to be approaching a peak after being in a valley for most of the 2024 season.

Team reporter Jim Wyatt is excited with Spears' progress at the start of training camp.

"It's still too early to make a definitive judgement on the offensive line as a whole. With improved personnel, the group should be better this fall. In some of the run periods, I've noticed the group opening up some pretty nice running lanes," Wyatt wrote.

"One player I've noticed sprinting through the holes with some juice is running back Tyjae Spears, who has carried his momentum from the offseason into July. I'm expecting Tony Pollard to keep on keeping on this fall, but Spears sure looks like he's poised to be a more dynamic performer himself."

Spears is expected to be Pollard's primary backup, much like he was a year ago. However, Spears couldn't stay healthy.

Spears dealt with an ankle injury, hamstring injury and concussion scares throughout his second season in the league, so the hope is that those nicks are behind him ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Spears ran the ball 84 times for 312 yards last season. Both of those numbers were down from his rookie year, so the Titans running back is trending in the wrong direction.

If Spears can turn things around for the Titans, however, than the team should be better on offense in the upcoming season.

Spears is expected to take part in Tennessee's preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 9 when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

