Titans Projected to Land Top Edge Rusher
The Tennessee Titans are entering one of the most crucial seasons in recent franchise history. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward hopes to show both the fans and the organization that he is the answer at quarterback the franchise has been searching for. From a coaching perspective, head coach Brian Callahan is looking to show that he is the right head coach to lead Tennessee into the future.
And while the 2025 season has yet to begin, some have already started looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft next April. One of those analysts is Jacob Infante of PFSN. In a way-too-early seven-round mock draft, Infante has the Titans finishing with the No. 4 overall pick and drafting Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain.
"With Cam Ward now under center, the Tennessee Titans need to take full advantage of his rookie contract window by building a strong foundation around him," Infante writes. "Enter Rueben Bain Jr., my early EDGE1 for the 2026 draft. He’s a powerhouse off the edge who combines brute strength with explosive short-area quickness and a non-stop motor."
"Bain plays with outstanding pad level, offers versatility by kicking inside when needed, and consistently finds ways to disrupt plays. He’s the type of impact pass rusher who can become the cornerstone of a defense."
The Titans lack a star edge rusher, and Bain could certainly prove to be that if he were to land in Tennessee. However, if the Titans finished with a top five draft pick again, they would likely be looking for another head coach and move on from Callahan.
In addition to Bain, Infante has the Titans drafting the following players over the course of the first two days.
- WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
There is a long season between now and then, though. Tennessee will begin preseason play on Saturday August 9th in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.
