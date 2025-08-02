New Titans Kicker Off to Strong Start
The Tennessee Titans have a new kicker in town and his name is Joey Slye.
Slye, 29, signed with the Titans in free agency after spending the 2024 campaign with the New England Patriots.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt had kind words about Slye's progress in the first week of training camp.
"Nick Folk was pretty close to automatic during his days with the Titans, so at least some were surprised when he wasn't re-signed," Wyatt wrote.
"The Titans instead signed Joey Slye, and turned the job over to him in the offseason. Slye has been accurate while showing off a very strong leg. In the first week of camp, Slye made 20-of-21 field goals, including one from 66 yards in the Saturday practice at Nissan Stadium. Slye has also made kicks from 51, 52 and 53 yards with ease, his only miss coming on Wednesday, from 59 yards (it had the distance, but went off the right upright). It looks like Slye could give the Titans more scoring chances from long distance this fall."
In two years with the Titans, Folk was extremely accurate. He went 50 for 52 in his Titans tenure, missing just one kick in each of his two seasons. However, Folk's age limited his potential from distance.
Slye has proven in the early part of training camp that the team can trot out the field goal unit when the offense gets to around the 40-yard line.
Slye's leg should be a huge help for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, giving him confidence by putting points on the board even if the ball doesn't go into the red zone.
If Slye can be as accurate in games as he has been so far in practices, the Titans should be a better football team this season.
