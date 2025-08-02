How Ready is Titans Biggest Player?
Ready or not, Cam Ward will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans this season.
Ward certainly has the tools and potential after being chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's ready to win football games when the season starts on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport questioned how ready Ward is for the moment.
"If there was ever going to be a quarterback competition in Tennessee, it's over now," Davenport wrote.
"After Will Levis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, rookie Cam Ward became the Titans starter—whether he's ready or not.
"Ward has had something of a rough go of it in training camp, struggling with turnovers and tipped passes.
"It underscores that while Ward may be an immensely talented young player, the jump from college to the NFL is a big one. There are going to be bumps in the road. And if a lot of those bumps come in the preseason (if he's going to start from the jump, Ward can likely use all the game reps he can get), some deep breaths may need to be taken in Nashville. Because the alternatives are Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle."
The Titans neglected to name Ward as the starting quarterback during minicamp and OTA's. The coaches wanted Ward to "earn" the starting job rather than it being given to him. He was expected to unseat Levis as the starter, but now that title has been given to him whether he's earned it or not.
The Titans have faith in Ward as their quarterback of the future, but whether the future is now or later remains to be seen.
Ward will make his Titans debut in the preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
