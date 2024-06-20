Titans Receiver Depth Chart in Question
The Tennessee Titans have one of the deeper receiver rooms in the NFL after Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd signed on to team up with DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks this offseason.
This gives Will Levis a wide range of targets to throw to, but the question remains, who will be the No. 1 receiver?
"The Tennessee Titans certainly made an effort to put young quarterback Will Levis in position to succeed in his second season," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport writes. "Tony Pollard was added in the backfield to help offset the loss of Derrick Henry. The wideout room received a major infusion of veteran talent with the additions of both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Of course, those additions also muddied the waters. With veteran DeAndre Hopkins also in Nashville, target share for the trio is a question mark."
Chances are that Boyd is likely going to take a step back in the offense, much like he did when Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase arrived with the Cincinnati Bengals. But it is certainly a two-horse race between Hopkins and Ridley to determine who will get more targets in the Titans offense.
In his first year with the Titans last season, Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Out of all his scores, six came from Levis despite him only starting nine games during the season. Levis made it a mission to find Hopkins last season, so they come into the 2024 season with a built-in chemistry.
However, Ridley has a case to also be the top target. In 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns, which is a very similar stat line to his new teammate Hopkins. Ridley is also going to operate in the slot more often than Hopkins during the season, which could make him susceptible to smaller throws that Levis could look to as a security blanket. Hopkins is often Levis's deep-ball target, which works considering the receiver's speed and the quarterback's arm strength.
The two play such different roles that the only way we'll find out who gets more looks is by letting the games play out.
