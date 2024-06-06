Titans Could Face Worst Case Scenario
NASHVILLE — It's no secret that this season for the Tennessee Titans revolves heavily around finding out how good second-year quarterback Will Levis can be running first-year coach Brian Callahan's offense.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon presented a compelling analysis, envisioning the worst-case scenarios for each team in the 2024 National Football League season. His insights painted a stark picture that Titan fans and general manager Ran Carthon would fervently hope to avoid.
"A scenario in which they win just enough to lose out on significant draft capital without getting a strong indication that Will Levis is the future at quarterback," Gagnon wrote.
Last season, Levis showcased his talent by completing 149 out of 255 passes (58.4%) for 1,808 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 84.2. However, he faced a tough battle with ankle and foot injuries towards the end of the season. These setbacks significantly impacted his performance, leading to his absence in two of the team's final three games.
Callahan believes Levis is demonstrating that he's ready for a better season by improving his decision-making.
"You start with what you're asking him on a per-play basis," Callahan said. You know, what is this progression asking? What is he supposed to do with his footwork? Where are his eyes supposed to be? We're teaching the system first, and then as you get into situations like today being a third-down day, you get the chance to look back and say, 'This was the third-and-four decision. Could you have made a different one?"
"Could the ball have gotten out quicker? We don't need to hold on to it in this particular instance.' So, there's a lot of coaching of the situations that go within teaching of the system. And so, where we're at in our process now is more about teaching the system and what's expected."
