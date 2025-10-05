Titans Could Hit Awful Historic Moment
Should the Tennessee Titans once again lose, they'll sit at 0-5. HC Brian Callahan's seat would be hotter than ever, but it's a horrendous record to look at. In fact, the Titans haven't started 0-5 since 2009. Knowing it's been 16 years since their last disastrous start, that should be more than enough motivation to lead this team to victory.
To put things into perspective, rookie QB Cam Ward was just seven years old the last time this team was 0-5. In franchise history, they've only started 0-5 on five occasions. Prior to 2009, they did it in 2006. Before that, they hadn't had starts that bad since they were horrendous in both 1983 and 1984.
Worse and Worse
An 0-5 start feels like a death sentence, but it's worth noting they started 0-10 in both '83 and '84. They had a -177 point differential in '84. Through their first four games, they're on pace for a -172.5 point differential. Last week's 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans certainly didn't help their case.
Sure, they haven't ever made the playoffs after starting 0-5, but Tennessee finished both '06 and '08 with an 8-8 record. At this point, it's hard to find eight wins on their schedule, but that should at least give them sort of optimism, should they somehow stumble upon those numbers. The biggest difference was their -55 point differential after starting 0-5 in '09. Currently, they have a -69 point differential as they sit at 0-4.
Players in Tennessee have kept their heads held high, which is all you can ask out of them knowing the cards they've been dealt. Callahan nearly didn't have a job coming into the 2025 season, a decision the Titans' front office may now regret. Regardless, their change in play-callers did the opposite of what it was supposed to in Week 4. As long as the team used this week of practice to forget about last week and move past their mistakes, they'll at least have a fighting chance in Arizona.
The return of RB Tyjae Spears gives them more options offensively. It's clear this Titans offense is one of, if not the worst in the NFL. Ward has seen no productoin out of veteran WR Calvin Ridley, instead it's been fellow-rookie WR Elic Ayomanor stealing the spotlight. While it's great that Ayomanor has been stepping up, this Titans team desperately needs their veterans to get on track and show they still have more left in the tank.
