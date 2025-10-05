Three Last-Minute Titans vs. Cardinals Predictions
Sitting at 0-4, the Tennessee Titans know there's no room for error. After getting shut out, 26-0, last week, Tennessee heads to Arizona knowing their head coaches job is likely on the line. Even if Brian Callahan isn't fired after this week, there's no world where the team can fathom keeping him after a 0-5 start, having dropped 11 straight regular-season games.
Thankfully for the Titans, they're taking on a depleted Cardinals' squad. Without their top running backs, Tennessee is looking to prove that anything can happen on any given Sunday. In order to pull out the win, everyone needs to put their best foot forward to redeem themselves after their Week 4 collapse.
1. RB Tyjae Spears Makes an Immediate Impact
The return of Spears immediately changes how the Titans can operate in the run game. Take nothing away from RB Tony Pollard, but it's become incredibly difficult for him to operate as a one-man show. Defenses know what to expect as Pollard is the only credible player to run the ball on this team.
While Spears was gone, RB2 Julius Chestnut had just five carries for 28 yards. Somehow, 27 of those yards came on one carry. He has the team's longest run of the season, but failed to do anything good other than on that one play.
Spears will likely be on a snap count against the Cardinals, but that doesn't mean he can't compete. Arizona will have to compete with a young, hungry, speedy back that is eager to compete with Pollard.
2. TE Chig Okonkwo Hauls In His First Touchdown of the Season
Sitting at third on the team in receiving yards, it's only a matter of time before Okonkwo finds the end-zone. Rookie QB Cam Ward has only thrown two touchdown passes this season, both of which went to fellow rookie WR Elic Ayomanor.
It's worth noting that Okonkwo only finished with two touchdowns last season. He's currently on a 10-game touchdown drought, one that he'd love to end in Arizona as this offense desperately needs someone new to step up.
3. Titans Defense Shuts Down the Cardinals' Run Game
One of the biggest mysteries for the Cardinals' in Week 5 is how they'll handle the run-game. QB Kyler Murray is unlikely to throw the ball 40 times, but he also shouldn't have to knowing how this Titans defense has played. That said, they should have no issue stopping the Cardinals' backups.
RBs Emari Demercado and Michael Carter will assume the duties as lead backs without Trey Benson and James Conner. Combined, the two have five carries for nine yards. Both players are 26 years old, but neither has done anything productive this season.
