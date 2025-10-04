Titans RB Activated from IR Before Cardinals Game
Finally, the Tennessee Titans have reinforcement at the running back position. RB Tony Pollard can only do so much, but RB Tyjae Spears now has his chance to make an impact on an offense that looked lifeless in Week 4. Thankfully for Spears, he was activated in time so he's eligible to play in Arizona.
After getting shut out by the then 0-3 Houston Texans, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Titans are going to do any impact against the 2-2 Cardinals. Now, they have a new lease on life. Spears will suit up in Arizona for his first regular season game since December 29, 2024.
Spears missed five games last season as he has 765 career rushing yards. The 24-year-old proved to be much more effective in his sophomore season as he doubled the number of touchdowns he had in 2023. With eight combined total touchdowns, Spears is looking to do what Pollard has only done once this season.
Through four games, the Titans only have three touchdowns. It's a number that doesn't seem real, but somehow, it is. Tennessee did not score a touchdown in Week 1 or Week 4 as they remain desperate for their first win of the season. Plenty of players are still optimistic, but one can only wonder how long that will last.
On October 3, Spears spoke to ESPN's Turron Davenport, "I'm super excited. The emotions have built up through the week and I can't wait to get back out there."
Davenport then pulled out an old quote from HC Brian Callahan. Back in July, he discussed how he'll split carries between Pollard and Spears, "In a perfect world, it's a healthier division of labor [between Pollard and Spears]. I like really both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly."
So far this season, Pollard has 68 carries for 261 yards. RB Julius Chestnut has just five carries for 28 yards, though one of those carries was for 27 yards, the Titans longest run of the season. QB Cam Ward is second on the team with nine carries for 42 yards. The last thing the Titans want to do is force their rookie QB to become a dual-threat player, but now that weight has been lifted off his shoulders. October 5 marks Spears' first taste of action since he went down with the high ankle sprain in the team's preseason opener on August 9.
