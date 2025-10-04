Titans Players Remain Optimistic Despite Rough Start
Even though they're 0-4 and were just shut out for the first time in six years, the Tennessee Titans are not giving up. In a recent interview with ESPN's Turron Davenport, key players spoke highly about this team and their mindset going into Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tennessee, who failed to score against the 0-3 Houston Texans, are given just a 26.2% chance to beat the Cardinals, according to ESPN Analytics. Knowing they have to embrace the underdog mentality, Davenport spoke to some of the team's top players to figure out their mindset and how things are going despite the slow start.
"I've been on some rougher teams," RG Kevin Zeitler said. "I keep telling 'em, good things happen to those who keep going -- and right now, it's on us. We got to keep going."
While there are plenty of areas to be concerned about, the Titans' offensive line is one of the main priorities. QB Cam Ward has been sacked 17 times already as Tennessee has allowed roughly over four sacks per game. Without JC Latham, things aren't going to get any easier.
Fellow guard Peter Skoronski chimed in, "[Getting a win would be] huge just knowing what it feels like. Giving that little confidence boost to go forward. Putting one in the win column would be big."
Ward commented, "Knowing the work that I put in, and my teammates put in every week, it's more just executing and remembering that it's always going to get better at the end of day. It's about us minimizing it, and we've got to learn from it fast so this week we can try to improve."
While they've been outscored by 69 points, the league's worst point differential, there remains some optimism in the defense as well. LB Cedric Gray spoke, "Defense played a pretty solid game the first three quarters. Then all hell broke loose in the fourth quarter, which unfortunately has kind of been the theme for us defensively this year. We've got to find a way to come together and figure it out later in these games, late third quarters, fourth quarters."
The Week 4 final score looks much worse than the game truly was. Tennessee was down only six points with 19 minutes left in the game. While their offense failed time and time again, their defense held up for the majority of the game. Once again, the Titans faced the harsh reality that this team can't compete for a full 60 minutes.
