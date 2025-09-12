Titans Could Keep Matthew Stafford Out of Elite Company
Heading into Week 2's matchup, the Tennessee Titans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams. On paper, their roster isn't as talented as the Rams, but they have one major stat going in their favor.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has enjoyed an incredible career. He's won a Super Bowl, he's 10th all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns, but there's one thing he's never done: beat the Titans.
During Stafford's 17-year NFL career, he's beaten 30 of the NFL's 32 teams. The Titans are one team he's never beaten - he's 0-4 against them - and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Only four QBs in NFL history have beaten all 32 teams - Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre - so if the Titans can upset the Rams on Sunday, they may just take Stafford out of contention to ever get the feat done.
Stafford hasn't played particularly bad against the Titans either. In his first ever matchup against the Titans, Stafford and the Lions took them to overtime, but lost 44-41. He completed 78.6% of his passes for 278 yards and a touchdown while taking just one sack, but they couldn't get the job done in overtime.
The Lions wouldn't get another shot at the Titans until 2016, when they met in week 2. This was a defensive slugfest, with the Titans coming out on top by a score of 16-15. Stafford threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, but threw an interception on the Lions last drive of the game as they tried to get within field goal range.
Stafford's next meeting with the Titans came in 2020, during the COVID year. They traveled to Tennessee in November and got demolished, 46-25 in a game where Stafford threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.
Finally, their most recent meeting came in 2021. They met in week nine in LA, but the Titans were able to escape with a 28-16 win after Stafford tossed two picks. The Rams would go on to win the Super Bowl that year.
Now, for the fifth time in his career, Stafford will try to beat the Titans. His team is the favorite, but they have been in three of his last four matchups against Tennessee. Will Stafford be able to get the job done and knock off his 31st NFL team? Or will the Titans pull off the week 2 upset? We'll find out on Sunday, but there's an outside chance the Titans can pull this off and send Stafford him with an 0-5 record against them in his career.
