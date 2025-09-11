Titans Coach Excited For Defensive Star's New Contract
Right before the Tennessee Titans opened up the 2025 season on the road against the Denver Broncos, Titans star safety Amani Hooker signed a new three-year deal worth $48.6 million that will keep him in Tennessee through the 2028 season.
In the wake of his new deal, Hooker played all 76 of the Titans' defensive snaps in their season opener against the Broncos and played really well. He recorded five tackles, one pressure, one pass breakup and allowed just one catch for eight yards. It was a statement game for the long-time Titan, who was elected a team captain by his teammates not long ago.
On Tuesday, Titans Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson spoke about Hooker. He's very excited for him to get his new deal done and stay with the team. Wilson called him a great leader, and all he cares about is how the team performs. He's a great player, but an even better person.
Hooker has been with the Titans since 2019, when they selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He's been one of their most consistent players and has played over 500 snaps each of the past four seasons. He was one of the lone bright spots on last year's defense, and now he's reaping the benefits.
In 2024, Hooker recorded the second-most tackles (71), the most pass breakups (9), the most forced fumbles (2) and the most interceptions (5) of his career. He was one of the best safeties in the league, and possibly could've gotten even more money from Tennessee, but he signed a deal that benefits both sides.
Hooker's $48.6 million deal ranks 11th among NFL safeties, and his $16.2 million annual average ranks ninth. Right now, it may be a bit pricey, but within a year or two, it will look like a bargain, especially after Kyle Hamilton got $25 million a year from the Ravens not too long ago.
Hooker deserves every penny he got in his new deal. He's quietly been one of the best safeties in the league, but hasn't received the recognition he deserves because he's been on a losing team. Now that the Titans have their franchise quarterback and are trending up, Hooker should start to receive more national attention in the coming years.
