Four Key Titans Could Miss Rams Game
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but a few players are nursing some injuries from the past few weeks.
The Titans released their injury report after their first practice to prepare for the Rams and four players were on the sidelines: defensive back Quandre Diggs, offensive tackle JC Latham, running back Kalel Mullings and nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Diggs played 31 snaps on defense for the Titans in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, picking up a hand injury in the process. The veteran safety could also be cautious with a long season ahead.
Latham played in 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps against the Broncos, but had a hip injury hold him back. With him sitting in practice, Oli Udoh could be taking his spot in the starting lineup if he needed to miss any time.
Mullings suffered a high ankle sprain during the team's final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. While he was healthy enough to play against the Broncos, it appears the injury could still be holding him back.
Sweat played in only 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the season opener, a sign that he may not have been 100 percent healthy. While Sweat was recovering from a tonsillectomy he underwent during training camp, his ankle is what's keeping him out of practice before playing the Rams.
On top of the four absent players, linebacker Arden Key (pectoral), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) and rookie defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) were limited in practice.
The Titans hope these players can heal during the week because all of them could have a potential role when they face off against the Rams this weekend. The Titans struggled to stay healthy all last season, which contributed to their struggles as a team.
Staying healthy is a big part of a team's success in the NFL, but having the backups stay ready in case injuries pile up like they already have is also a sign of a strong team.
