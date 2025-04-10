Titans Could Land Intriguing WR Prospect
The Tennessee Titans have a few major holes to address entering this year’s draft, despite their considerable work around the edges during free agency and the offseason up to this point.
One of those areas of need sticks out at wide receiver. While Calvin Ridley remained a fine option in an unappealing offense last season, and Van Jefferson joins the fold as a veteran addition, it’s hard to see that core being enough to truly support a rookie quarterback, if Cam Ward does inevitably become the number one selection later this month.
However, the Titans could have a few appealing options available at their second round pick following their number-one selection, which could prove to be a major help to this scoring unit in 2025.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron, perhaps the best fit on day two could be Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor if all of the high-end projected first rounders don’t manage to fall.
“Should none of the first-round talents at receiver slide to Round 2, the Titans still can attack the position with a savvy route runner in the form of Ayomanor, who separated at a 71st-percentile rate in 2024,” Cameron wrote. “He has a diverse release package and knowledge base that will allow him to excel as an X receiver next to Calvin Ridley.”
We’ve seen time and time again in the NFL how detrimental it can be for young quarterbacks to not have the right support system and surrounding casts. If the Titans have any plans to select Ward, they can’t afford to make any of those mistakes, so adding a young and high-potential pass catcher like Ayomanor with the 35th pick has a ton of sense.
During Ayomanor’s final season with Stanford, he put together 63 receptions, 831 yards, and six touchdowns during his 12 games on the field. Many have him slotted in as a prime target in round two holding immense route-running skills, along with a nice 4.44 speed and solid size for the position at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds.
A blue-chip wide receiver prospect like Travis Hunter could be out of the cards, but that doesn’t mean Tennessee won’t shift to plan B in order to upgrade their current room of wideouts, and Ayomanor could be one of many names to keep an eye on to do so.
The Titans will finalize their plans down the board once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
