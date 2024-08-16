Titans Could Still Trade Malik Willis Despite Start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis is third on the depth chart, but the team is giving him an opportunity to start tomorrow's preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks.
This could be Willis's best chance to win the backup job next to Will Levis, but his performance on Saturday could affect whether or not he stays with the team.
Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler suggests that Willis could be on the move before the regular season begins.
"With such limited opportunity to showcase his skill set, trading Willis could allow the Titans to recoup some of the draft capital they invested in him (third round pick), potentially acquiring assets that could address other needs on either side of the ball," Fowler writes. "Willis has struggled with consistency and decision-making during his limited time on the field, raising questions about his readiness to take on a starting role in the NFL. Although he possesses immense physical tools headlined by dynamic arm talent and dual-threat ability to make plays with his legs, GM Ran Carthon could feel that Willis' development is better suited in a different environment where he could have a much clearer path to playing time."
Willis is a third-year pro who could have been the team's franchise quarterback after being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but two different front offices and coaching regimes have given him a tough start to his career.
For a team like the Minnesota Vikings, who just lost rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the season, or the Miami Dolphins, who could benefit from some depth behind Tua Tagovailoa, adding Willis could benefit them for the season.
Willis will face off against the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside Nissan Stadium.
