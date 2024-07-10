Titans Could Surprise NFL in 2024
After a 6-11 finish last season, the Titans fired former coach Mike Vrabel and lost the face of the franchise Derrick Henry in free agency. Since then, Titans have been an afterthought for teams projected to get better.
Yahoo Sports recently put out an NFL power rankings that listed the Titans at 27 and BetMGM has the over/under win total at 6.5.
Despite that, CBS Sports writer, Jordan Dejani thinks the Titans will exceed those expectations for the upcoming season.
"Mike Vrabel was replaced by the offensive-minded Brian Callahan, who has a young, big-armed quarterback to develop in Will Levis. That development could be expedited by the moves Tennessee made in free agency, signing center Lloyd Cushenberry, running back Tony Pollard and creating what appears to be one of the best WR trios in the league with Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd," Dejani writes
Defensively, the Titans' biggest needle mover was hiring defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Wilson was the cornerback's coach for the Ravens last year, and he has an opportunity to change the identity of the Titan's defense. The Titans passing hasn't finished in the top half of the league since 2018 and the additions of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.
What doesn't give Tennessee any favors is the schedule for the 2024 season. Sharp Football Analytics has the Titans as the 6th hardest schedule in all of football this year.
This past decade has seen plenty of coaches see success in their first season. With the additions the Titans have made, the surprise team in the NFL could be them.
