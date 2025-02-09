Titans Could Trade First-Overall Pick
The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this April, and while many are expecting them to select a quarterback, the Titans may have other ideas.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that Tennessee is open to moving the pick, which would absolutely create a firestorm of events in the lead up to the draft.
"While it's early in the process, Tennessee has an open mind with the first pick, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "All options are on the table, including possibly trading the pick, and the Titans are expected to receive calls from other teams."
That Tennessee is expected to receive calls from other teams for the No. 1 selection is not at all surprising. That probably would have happened even if the Titans weren't all that willing to trade the pick.
Tennessee is obviously in need of a quarterback, and with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward both being available at the top of the draft, you would think the Titans would simply choose one of the two and call it a day.
However, there are serious questions about both signal-callers, which could prompt Tennessee to seriously evaluate its options.
"In other words, they can be successful, for sure. But they may not transcend every organization and every scheme. It takes the right setting," Rapoport wrote of the quarterbacks. "Which makes the Titans -- who have Will Levis under contract through the 2026 season, could still add a veteran QB, may not be just one QB away from being successful, and could use plenty more talent on their roster for years to come -- the perfect team to explore moving the pick."
Teams like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and maybe even the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints could all express significant interest in moving up to No. 1 to potentially nab a quarterback.
We'll see what unfolds in the coming months.
