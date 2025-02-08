Former Titans QB Gives Insightful Advice to Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans had far from a buttoned-up year at the quarterback position in 2024.
After starting off with second-year quarterback Will Levis, the operation came off the rails as the season went on –– ultimately resulting in his mid-season benching for Mason Rudolph, a comedy of errors, and Levis leading Tennessee to a 2-10 record while he was the starter.
A far-from-great sophomore campaign, but at just 25-years-old and only 21 career games under his belt, there's still some hope for Levis to turn things around, at least in the mind of former Titans quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.
During Super Bowl week, Hasselbeck was asked to give some advice to the Titans' quarterback.
“It’s hard to give super-quick advice,” Hasselbeck said on Levis. “But he’s already bigger, stronger, faster than all the Pro Bowlers, all the Hall of Fame quarterbacks. You’re already bigger, stronger, faster, can probably throw it more miles an hour than those guys. So, let’s work on the other stuff. Let’s work on where those guys might be stronger than you. And that’s for him or any quarterback.”
Hasselbeck was a 17-year NFL veteran who spent two years starting with the Titans in 2011 and 2012.
Levis has showcased his physical tools throughout his first two seasons with some strong arm talent, yet the development of his technical skills and decision-making still has a ways to go. He finished his second year with the Titans putting up 2,091 passing yards on a 63.1% completion rate with 13 touchdowns in 12 games, but also had 12 interceptions and 10 fumbles.
It remains to be seen if Levis will get another shot as the Titans' starter given that the team holds the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
But, perhaps with a productive offseason of progression and productive work alongside trainer Jordan Palmer, he'll have one more chance to be Tennessee's guy.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!