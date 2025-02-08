Titans Could Make Surprise NFL Draft Decision
The Tennessee Titans have a loaded decision ahead of them with their No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Could they stick and pick a franchise quarterback with the pick? Could they go with another premier prospect at a different position like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter? Maybe they could even trade the pick and move down the board?
A few sources across the league seem to think the third option might be the most expected move on the table.
According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, many around the league seem to think that the Titans could be in the market to trade the No. 1 pick to another quarterback-needy team and go in another direction for the 2025 season.
"There is still a long way to go until April's draft and a lot of evaluations to make before then, but I've talked to multiple people who think the Titans could trade out of the top pick and look for their QB solution elsewhere," Graziano wrote. "That could mean either another shot for Will Levis or adding young free agent such as Sam Darnold or Justin Fields."
Instead of going with a top quarterback prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the Titans might not be sold on either –– leaving them to move down and collect more assets from another team that'd be more eager to select one of this year's top signal callers, effectively helping them plug the many holes this roster has.
"The thinking is that the Titans' roster needs are so extensive that, unless they're absolutely sold on one of the quarterbacks as a franchise-changer, they're better off seeing what teams would be willing to offer for the pick," Graziano continued. "If they moved back to No. 2 (Browns) or No. 3 (Giants) -- or even to No. 6 (Raiders) or No. 7 (Jets) -- they could still land a franchise cornerstone player in the first round and be in position to address QB in next year's draft if necessary."
The Titans can be flexible, and their decision-making likely views simply on their scouting process and feelings about Sanders or Ward. If the Tennessee brass likes what they see out of either of those top quarterback prospects, the decision is simple: take the franchise quarterback.
But if Tennessee doesn't fall in love with the top of the board, the door effectively opens for way more opportunities. It's far from a poor option to search the market for what may be available, and if another team comes with an appealing enough package, the Titans could be best off pulling the trigger.
The good thing for the Titans is that they have a ton of time on the clock to land on a final decision. The first round of the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!