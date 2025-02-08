Former Titans RB Wants Team to Add Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans will have some big decisions to make this offseason. One of those big decisions has to do with their future at the quarterback position.
Will Levis does not appear to be that guy anymore, although no one can truly know what the organization thinks about him internally. Mason Rudolph clearly isn't a starting answer.
Where will the Titans turn to find their new quarterback?
Many expect them to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have been named their top options. However, they could consider going a different direction.
A former star running back for the franchise, LenDale White, spoke out and offered his opinion. He thinks that Tennessee should pass on a quarterback in the draft and bring in future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
"I think we get A-Rod to come and take the place for right now," White said via the team's official website. "Then we draft at No. 1, Travis Hunter. We have running backs already, so we get A-Rod and then we can work on our defense."
Of course, Rodgers would have to become available first. He is under contract with the New York Jets and there is no guarantee that they will part ways with him. It's possible, but that has not been done to this point.
Should Rodgers become an option, the Titans would make sense for him. He could come in at least for the next couple of years and provide Tennessee with a massive upgrade at the quarterback position.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Rodgers played in all 17 games after missing last season due to a torn Achilles. He completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Those numbers would be a big step in the right direction for the Tennessee offense.
All of that being said, this is an opinion that makes sense if Rodgers ends up parting ways with New York. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for the Titans.
